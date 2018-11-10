WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto and Rowley part company

Toronto and Rowley part company
Post Sat Nov 10, 2018 5:48 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Sat Nov 10, 2018 5:48 pm
Call Me God
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2257
https://www.tsn.ca/coach-rowley-leaves-toronto-wolfpack-saying-time-is-right-for-change-1.1207540
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Toronto and Rowley part company
Post Sat Nov 10, 2018 6:07 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Sat Nov 10, 2018 6:07 pm
wire-quin
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5937
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Mac in
Mac out!

