The launch of the book "On This Day" written by Alex Service and Adrian Lawrenson will be on Saturday November 17th between 11 and 1 in the Saints Superstore.
The book is priced Â£13-95 with all profits going to the Saints Community Foundation. Everybody welcome to attend.
More details on the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk
