I will be doing the draw next Saturday afternoon, only had 5 people pay so far, very disappointing, could everyone else who pledged there sponsorship please pay the office before Friday the 16th of November else you will not be entered into the draw
The prizes up for grabs are
Ben Johnsons playing kit - shirt, shorts & Socks
also as a bonus i have been promised a 2019 team photo
