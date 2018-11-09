WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rhys Evans / Leigh Dispute

Rhys Evans / Leigh Dispute
Post Fri Nov 09, 2018 10:20 am
Posted by Wires71 on Fri Nov 09, 2018 10:20 am
I can't help but feel sorry for Rhys Evans and do not blame him one bit for wanting his contract paid out.
Leigh signed him on a 3 year deal, starting 2018, and Beaumont is absolutely out of order in attempting to blame players for not moving on to likely lower deals or out of the sport all together so that the legal entity of Leigh can continue.

RL players have mortgages and bills to pay like anyone else and a contract is a contract.

Beaumont gambled on Leigh getting promotion, his gamble failed, now he doesn't want to pay for the consequences. Like a gambler who puts a wedge on red, only for it to come up black, and he's scrambling at the table to get his chips back.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/46131962
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Rhys Evans / Leigh Dispute
Post Fri Nov 09, 2018 10:38 am
Posted by Smiffy27 on Fri Nov 09, 2018 10:38 am
Dead right

