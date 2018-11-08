WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Seb Ikahihifo to Leeds?

Seb Ikahihifo to Leeds?
Thu Nov 08, 2018 6:52 pm
Alan Cargill
What do you reckon to Big Seb Ikahihifo from Hudds? they offered him round, apparently leeds are interested but he's in contract so would command a big fee and thats the stumbling block, Wire and Catalan interested too.
Thu Nov 08, 2018 6:53 pm
Emagdnim13
I think we are so desperate that anyone half decent would interest us
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"
Thu Nov 08, 2018 6:56 pm
Alan Cargill
he's a bit better than half decent i think
Thu Nov 08, 2018 7:15 pm
batleyrhino
You don’t pay transfer fees for people who are offered around. He’s a decent player, could be a bit like Kylie?
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

