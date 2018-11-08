Us that us set then?
31 players in the squad, presuming Ackroyd, Wray, Kershaw and Hooley are part of the first team.
Fullback - Rocky
Wing - Johnstone
Centre - Mini Beast
Centre - Lyne
Wing - Ya Bish
Stand off - Milky
Scrum half - Brough
Prop - Dave
Hooker - Tyke Randall
Prop - Kopczak
Second row - Ashurst
Second row - Kirmond (C)
Loose Forward - Arona
Interchanges
Wood
England
Pauli
Batchelor/King
