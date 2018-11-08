WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - This forthcoming season

This forthcoming season
Post Thu Nov 08, 2018 1:26 pm
Posted by QwerkyCat on Thu Nov 08, 2018 1:26 pm
QwerkyCat Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Sun Oct 28, 2018 11:14 am
Posts: 57
Us that us set then?

31 players in the squad, presuming Ackroyd, Wray, Kershaw and Hooley are part of the first team.

Fullback - Rocky

Wing - Johnstone
Centre - Mini Beast
Centre - Lyne
Wing - Ya Bish

Stand off - Milky
Scrum half - Brough

Prop - Dave
Hooker - Tyke Randall
Prop - Kopczak
Second row - Ashurst
Second row - Kirmond (C)
Loose Forward - Arona

Interchanges

Wood
England
Pauli
Batchelor/King
Post Thu Nov 08, 2018 1:33 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Thu Nov 08, 2018 1:33 pm
homme vaste User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 855
Location: Tomorrowland
Tyke?? Trinity18 is that you?

Ackroyd left half way through last season.
Post Thu Nov 08, 2018 1:49 pm
Posted by musson on Thu Nov 08, 2018 1:49 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 899
That would be roughly my team too
With huby on the bench the exception

Shows you how much we've come on as a team and squad too when we can list a starting team like that and no huby or horro in it
Post Thu Nov 08, 2018 1:57 pm
Posted by QwerkyCat on Thu Nov 08, 2018 1:57 pm
QwerkyCat Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Sun Oct 28, 2018 11:14 am
Posts: 57
wtf you on about Homme Vaste?

Yeah Musson, couldn't agree more on the how far we've come point however I do think that Huby slowed down a lot last season and unless his fitness improves, he will be kept out of the squad by Fifita, England, Pauli and Hirst... injury dependent obviously.

