Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Well done Tommy Makinson, well deserved.
Is it really? Really struggled to see how he is deemed to be the best player in the world througout the 2018 season,especially when you look at the likes of Valentine Homes etc.. If the Aussies thought Sinfield was a joke the year he won it I wonder what they think to this one ? Makes you wonder how on earth JM missed out last year after the year he had...
By the way, yes he had a great game against NZL and thoroughly deserves the shirt on that performance.. i think he has performed very well in an England shirt unlike many others I can admit when I made an error in judgement and I did just that when questioning WBs selection over TJ.
