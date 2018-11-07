WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Golden Boot 2018

Golden Boot 2018
Post Wed Nov 07, 2018 10:02 pm
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Wed Nov 07, 2018 10:02 pm
Ruune Rebellion
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2018 6:20 pm
Posts: 28
Has been awarded to...

Tommy Makinson
Re: Golden Boot 2018
Post Wed Nov 07, 2018 10:06 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Wed Nov 07, 2018 10:06 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,296
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2805
Tom Johnstone has been robbed.
Re: Golden Boot 2018
Post Wed Nov 07, 2018 10:06 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Wed Nov 07, 2018 10:06 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,296
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2805
Well done Tommy Makinson, well deserved.
Re: Golden Boot 2018
Post Wed Nov 07, 2018 10:38 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Wed Nov 07, 2018 10:38 pm
homme vaste
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 21st / 77,296
Quiz Score: 184
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 852
Location: Tomorrowland
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Well done Tommy Makinson, well deserved.


Is it really? Really struggled to see how he is deemed to be the best player in the world througout the 2018 season,especially when you look at the likes of Valentine Homes etc.. If the Aussies thought Sinfield was a joke the year he won it I wonder what they think to this one ? Makes you wonder how on earth JM missed out last year after the year he had...

By the way, yes he had a great game against NZL and thoroughly deserves the shirt on that performance.. i think he has performed very well in an England shirt unlike many others I can admit when I made an error in judgement and I did just that when questioning WBs selection over TJ.

Return to The Virtual Terrace




