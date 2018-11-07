We have the best pack in the world.
Is this the first year that this could have some credence? This statement has been trotted out every single year since the inception of RLFANS, only to see the english pack get absolutely mullered each and everytime.
Personally, I really do think we are up there this year.
Just a shame the aussies are too soft to play us next year due to their star players retiring. They need a few years to get back up to speed
