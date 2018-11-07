WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 CST UPDATED NEWS

Board index Super League Hull KR 2019 CST UPDATED NEWS

Post a reply
2019 CST UPDATED NEWS
Post Wed Nov 07, 2018 2:17 pm
Posted by Foti with the goaty on Wed Nov 07, 2018 2:17 pm
Foti with the goaty RLFANS Site Sponsor
RLFANS Site Sponsor
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,296
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2004 1:40 pm
Posts: 1651
Location: France
Catalan Sport Tours, the number one Tour Operator for the rugby league fan!

The 2019 fixtures are out and we have some great new and exciting tours planned. These include; The Brtish Lions Tour 2019, Australia Junior Teams Tours, Battlefield Challenge 2019, Dragons Challenge 2019, State of Origin and NRL Grand Final Tours, Sydney Rabbitohs International partners, Catalans Transfers and Catalans Tour Packages.



BRITISH LIONS TOUR 2019

Come and join us in 2019 as we roar on the British Lions down under in Australia. We will be following the whole tour including warm up games and will as ever be mixing fantastic rugby league with some of the best outings, day tours and Aussie experiences. Nobody does it better than CST. Have a look at some of the action from the World Cup to see what we got up to in 2017. Register your interest now for regular updates and booking details.

http://catalansporttours.com/lionstour/register.php

https://www.facebook.com/Catalan-Sport

AUSTRALIA JUNIOR TEAM TOURS

Nobody packs in as much fun, footy and value for your team's trip down under. Make 2019 the year that you and your mates play against the Aussies in their own back yard. As official European travel partners of the NSWRL, and as an Aussie owned and operated business, we make our tours the absolute best they can possibly be at a price that you simply can afford. Behind the scenes, exclusive meet the players events, Stradbroke Island and Sydney Harbour cruises. Just unbeatable. Contact us now for a full quote and bespoke tour. catalansporttours@gmail.com

BATTLEFIELD CHALLENGE 2019

After a magnificent first edition of the tournament in October 2018 we are calling on the RL people of Great Britain to join us in commemorating the anniversary of the end of the Great War with a festival of rugby league on the battlefields of Northern France. We are in search of U15's teams looking at testing themselves against our Australian and French comrades . Masters teams are also sought to make this a weekend to remember. Two days of rugby, a visit to Disneyland, guided tour of the battlefields, visit of Paris, after match receptions.

For those interested and would like to know more, please contact tim.rose@catalansporttours.com

DRAGONS CHALLENGE

Catalan Sport Tours and Rugby AM have come together to offer your junior team the fantastic opportunity of competing in the Dragons Challenge in Perpignan next Easter. The Challenge is France's greatest juniors tournament with teams from all over the country coming together to play rugby league in the gorgeous surroundings of Perpignan. All of the players then make their way down to the Stade Gilbert Brutus for the full Dragons game day experience. Taking place during the school holidays, our Dragons Challenge is perfect for all junior teams (up until under 14's).

SOO AND NRL FINALS TOURS

State of Origin 2019. NRL finals series 2019. The very thought makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck. As official travel European partners of the NSWRL we can offer this unique experience, with behind the scenes tours of NRL clubs, meet the players, match day, captain's run..... All alongside our great days out and fabulous Sydney Dinner cruise ! Register your interest now!

enquiries@catalansporttours.com

CATALANS TRANSFERS

13 seasons in, and into our 14th, only getting stronger.

Follow your Super League team to Perpignan to watch the Catalan Dragons. We provide secure transfers from airport to hotel, match day transfers from your resort to the centre of Perpignan to catch all of the brilliant match day atmosphere, on to the game and safely back to your resort. Great service at a great price.

NEW FOR 2019 50% UNDER 16YRS

http://www.catalansporttours.com/transfers.php

Prices fixed at 2017 season prices !

CATALANS TOUR PACKAGES

We have put together a comprehensive travel package for your visit to watch your team in Perpignan. We have now teamed up with a hotel Partner GUITART whom has 3 star and 4 star aquaparc and spa resort hotels in LLoret De Mar, perfect for families! You have the option of half board and all inclusive. You can NOW choose from transfers only OR our land only packages, where all you need to do is add your flight. Just look at the great value that we have put together for you.

All the best for the 2019 season and look forward in seeing you in Perpignan.

DAVID FOTI

www.catalansporttours.com
[b]www.catalansporttours.com
CATALANS DRAGONS AND RLFANS.COM OFFICIAL PARTNERS[/b]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Aldy, Beverley red, des lawson, Keiththered, rebelrobin, rover 2000, x teacher and 62 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,817,6111,81577,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)