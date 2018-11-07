WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend at Anfield

Magic weekend at Anfield
Wed Nov 07, 2018 1:38 pm
Wires71
Looks on the cards.

https://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/ne ... c-weekend/

I must admit I do not know what the aim of the RFL is now for this event. I thought it was to host a festival of RL in disparate non RL geographical areas with a view to expansion.

Plus why do we need a 54,000 seater stadium for a 35,000 event?
Re: Magic weekend at Anfield
Wed Nov 07, 2018 2:04 pm
moving on...
should take it to Nottingham. Combine the Magic weekend and summer bash at County and Forrest
