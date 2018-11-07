Looks on the cards.
https://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/ne ... c-weekend/
I must admit I do not know what the aim of the RFL is now for this event. I thought it was to host a festival of RL in disparate non RL geographical areas with a view to expansion.
Plus why do we need a 54,000 seater stadium for a 35,000 event?
