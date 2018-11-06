WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jarryd Hayne is without a club. Could a SL club attract him?

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Tue Nov 06, 2018 10:19 pm
https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-pr ... 7d5dff6b58

Jarryd Hayne is without a club for 2019. From within the NRL St George-Illawarra are interested.

But surely a Super League club could be able to attract him? He can play full back, centre, wing or stand off, but full back is his most effective position.

Several Super League clubs should be interested in signing him. I would exclude Catalans, St Helens, Warrington, Wigan and Huddersfield, all of which have quality custodians signed. But other clubs could make good use of him. How about London Broncos? Hayne would make them a potent force in Super League.
Posted by Budgiezilla on Tue Nov 06, 2018 10:32 pm
Leigh Centurions nearly did, so why not ?
