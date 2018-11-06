WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Australia to Tour The British Isles & France 2019?

Posted by Call Me God on Tue Nov 06, 2018 9:59 pm
https://www.nrl.com/news/2018/11/05/why-kangaroos-tour-is-best-chance-for-australia-england-showdown/
Given the GB tests down under won't feature Australia (apparently), it looks like the Aussies want to head north next year with midweek games v Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France.
Personally I see this as the getting a chance to build their squad for the RLWC 2021 by bringing down 2 sides and getting more experience for their side that now needs to find a new spine.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Posted by jakeyg95 on Tue Nov 06, 2018 10:07 pm
I thought they agreed to tour in 2020 when the RFL said it would be better to build momentum going into the World Cup?
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Nov 06, 2018 10:14 pm
jakeyg95 wrote:
I thought they agreed to tour in 2020 when the RFL said it would be better to build momentum going into the World Cup?

They did, but rumours coming out of Aussie seem to point as the Aussies not wanting to play GB next year and as much as Playing Tonga and NZ in Auckland will be great (for me especially) I don't see the GB brand as anything other than an ashes tour.....
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

