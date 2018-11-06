I am the author of the novel "Three Good Years" which is the sixth in my Ashurst series. It is set during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons with a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and Rugby League.
Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury
Them bloody stupid pliers
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
Watch your language young lady
Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay
The Church of the Everyday Saints
I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing
CID are now involved
On Friday November 9th I will be in Waterstones in Wakefield signing copies from 11.30. For those who prefer to buy on line visit the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. for more details. Click on books and then on fiction.
