I am the author of the novel "Three Good Years" which is set against a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and rugby league during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons.
This coming Friday (November 9th) I will be in Waterstones in Wakefield from 11.30 onwards signing copies.
Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Welsh chamber maid
The Church of the Everyday Saints
Them bloody stupid pliers
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
Marsha is belting at skipping
Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay
The CID are now involved
For those who prefer to shop on line visit the web site of the publisher for more information: www.llpshop.co.uk then click on books and then on fiction.
This coming Friday (November 9th) I will be in Waterstones in Wakefield from 11.30 onwards signing copies.
Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Welsh chamber maid
The Church of the Everyday Saints
Them bloody stupid pliers
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
Marsha is belting at skipping
Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay
The CID are now involved
For those who prefer to shop on line visit the web site of the publisher for more information: www.llpshop.co.uk then click on books and then on fiction.