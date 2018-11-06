WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Three Good Years

I am the author of the novel "Three Good Years" the sixth in my Ashurst series. It is set against a background of Work, Family Life, Saving the NHS and Rugby League during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons. This coming Friday (November 9th) I will be in Waterstones in Wakefield signing copies of this novel from 11.30 onwards.

Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury
Lord Beeching has been beaten before
The Welsh Chamber Maid
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Church of the Everyday Saints
Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
CID are now involved

For those who prefer to shop on line visit the web site of the publisher London League Publications at http://www.llpshop.co.uk . Click on Books and then click on fiction.
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

