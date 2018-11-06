WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Drop Makinson for Johnstone?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Drop Makinson for Johnstone?

Post a reply
Drop Makinson for Johnstone?
Post Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:39 pm
Posted by JonnoTheGreat on Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:39 pm
JonnoTheGreat Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 185
Some people, mainly Wakey fans on Facebook and Twitter, are saying we should bring in Johnstone at the expense of Makinson for Sundays final Test match. Should we?

I just don't see how you can justify dropping someone who had such an amazing game the other day. Johnstone has a lot to do before he can leap frog Makinson in the England pecking order.

I see a few Wakey fans have been on their site saying it was a 'scandalous' decision to select Makinson in the first place and openly admitted they were sad enough to hope he had a nightmare in this series so he'd get jettisoned and Johnstone would get his place.

Well, given how well he played, that's not going to happen anytime soon now is it? And fancy wanting our own English players to play badly? That's Wakefield fans for you, I suppose.

Johnstone is a real talent and his time with England will come but not just yet.
Last edited by JonnoTheGreat on Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:42 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Drop Makinson for Johnstone?
Post Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:41 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:41 pm
ThePrinter Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 10310
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
We should just clone 16 Tom Johnstone’s and play a team full of them to keep Wakefield fans happy.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Re: Drop Makinson for Johnstone?
Post Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:44 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:44 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,296
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2797
Should we drop the guy who was the best player on the pitch in the 2nd test?

No
Re: Drop Makinson for Johnstone?
Post Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:51 pm
Posted by Judder Man on Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:51 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 77,296
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5990
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Another outstanding game with a couple of tries from Makinson he might just sneak the Golden Boot Award, we.ve not had may british players with that accolade, so give it a go Tommy.
The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: Drop Makinson for Johnstone?
Post Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:57 pm
Posted by Biff Tannen on Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:57 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 77,296
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 6101
Location: Hill Valley
Bennett will keep the same team, unless there is an injury or a ban to Burgess and rightly so. It's a test match and caps should be earned not given away. Makinson was class at the weekend but he himself may find himself out the team come next year if Hall plays well in Sydney.Johnstone is knocking on the door and his time will come. We should embrace the fact we have around half a dozen world class or potential world class wingers.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Drop Makinson for Johnstone?
Post Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:57 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Tue Nov 06, 2018 6:57 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,296
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2797
Judder Man wrote:
Another outstanding game with a couple of tries from Makinson he might just sneak the Golden Boot Award, we.ve not had may british players with that accolade, so give it a go Tommy.

If that was to happen Makinson would join the great Kevin Sinfield. It’s a tough ask as a winger. Has a winger ever won the award?
Re: Drop Makinson for Johnstone?
Post Tue Nov 06, 2018 7:53 pm
Posted by Shifty Cat on Tue Nov 06, 2018 7:53 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 39
Rep Position: 4th / 77,296
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4805
Biff Tannen wrote:
Bennett will keep the same team, unless there is an injury or a ban to Burgess and rightly so. It's a test match and caps should be earned not given away. Makinson was class at the weekend but he himself may find himself out the team come next year if Hall plays well in Sydney.Johnstone is knocking on the door and his time will come. We should embrace the fact we have around half a dozen world class or potential world class wingers.

And as a Trinity fan I agree and so do so many many others funnily enough.

So I take it this isn't a bait thread with just with the job of getting a rise out of one set of fans?

This place does make me laugh though, you'd think Trinity was the first team over the decades that wanted their player in instead of a player on another side, especially when they're both top players. I remember all the arguments over who was going to get picked between Wigan, Saints, Leeds and Bradford fans back in the day, relatively small fry nowadays.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beverley red, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, Brenio, bull on a canary, Charlie Sheen, Cronus, feebleweasel, glow, HKRYorkie, JonnoTheGreat, Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza, Maverick Rhino, Mike1970, MOUSE13, northmanchesterdevil, nottinghamtiger, Phuzzy, proper-shaped-balls, reffy, robinrovers10, Rogues Gallery, Ruune Rebellion, ryano, Seth, Shifty Cat, Sir Kevin Sinfield, weighman and 201 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,817,3232,08377,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)