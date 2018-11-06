Some people, mainly Wakey fans on Facebook and Twitter, are saying we should bring in Johnstone at the expense of Makinson for Sundays final Test match. Should we?
I just don't see how you can justify dropping someone who had such an amazing game the other day. Johnstone has a lot to do before he can leap frog Makinson in the England pecking order.
I see a few Wakey fans have been on their site saying it was a 'scandalous' decision to select Makinson in the first place and openly admitted they were sad enough to hope he had a nightmare in this series so he'd get jettisoned and Johnstone would get his place.
Well, given how well he played, that's not going to happen anytime soon now is it? And fancy wanting our own English players to play badly? That's Wakefield fans for you, I suppose.
Johnstone is a real talent and his time with England will come but not just yet.
Bennett will keep the same team, unless there is an injury or a ban to Burgess and rightly so. It's a test match and caps should be earned not given away. Makinson was class at the weekend but he himself may find himself out the team come next year if Hall plays well in Sydney.Johnstone is knocking on the door and his time will come. We should embrace the fact we have around half a dozen world class or potential world class wingers.
And as a Trinity fan I agree and so do so many many others funnily enough.
So I take it this isn't a bait thread with just with the job of getting a rise out of one set of fans?
This place does make me laugh though, you'd think Trinity was the first team over the decades that wanted their player in instead of a player on another side, especially when they're both top players. I remember all the arguments over who was going to get picked between Wigan, Saints, Leeds and Bradford fans back in the day, relatively small fry nowadays.
