Tue Nov 06, 2018 12:11 pm
wrencat1873
wrencat1873
You could have guessed this one, London away on the weekend 31st Jan - 3rd Feb.
Get your fancy dress costumes ready !
Tue Nov 06, 2018 12:42 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Lets hope the outcome is same as our visit to the promoted club was last season on the opening round.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance

2019 - The return of the Prodigal Son.
Tue Nov 06, 2018 1:20 pm
QwerkyCat
QwerkyCat
Anyone up for an RLfans fancy dress away day? all organise a bus and head down?

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, cosmicat, Droopy, got there, homme vaste, Horbury Cat, Inflatable_Armadillo, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KingRoss11, Little Leons Dad, musson, nanker, NEtrinity, newcat, phe13, PopTart, QwerkyCat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, sally cinnamon, sandcat20, Trin3195, Trinity1315, TrinityDave, vastman, wakeyrule, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 238 guests

