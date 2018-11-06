WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Letter from the Trusts Lawyers to WMDC

Letter from the Trusts Lawyers to WMDC
Tue Nov 06, 2018 11:13 am
Inflatable_Armadillo
IGNORE

The Trust's lawyers Walton & Co sent this letter to Wakefield MDC planning department yesterday. The Trust are delighted that Walton & Co have agreed to act for the Trust.

https://twitter.com/WakefieldTrust/status/1059741362583691264

Legal arguments can be complicated but at it very heart this is about morals, intent and promises made. Newcold did have to be separate stand alone application, because of it's height, it was taller than was allowed for under the outline application. It is our opinion, as you all know, that the fact they also did not want it to count towards the trigger point was not made clear to both the members and the public and in actual fact, we all thought it was until it was too late. However, this application for Kitwave DOES NOT need to be separate application, there is not any reasonable reason why this should not be submitted under the outline and count towards the trigger value.

The fact and choice that Yorkcourt, Henry Boot & Kitwave have made is clearly an attempt to circumvent and undermine the whole planning process and the only reason they are doing that is to avoid doing what they promised they were going to do, build a stadium. They have got what they want and now they are sticking two fingers up and the citizens of Wakefield and supporters of Trinity and laughing in their faces. Wakefield Council members, and most importantly the leadership (are you listening Mr Box?), need to stand up and say enough is enough. We will not let you make and then break promises and pockets £100's of millions of pounds at the expense of our citizens!
Re: Letter from the Trusts Lawyers to WMDC
Tue Nov 06, 2018 11:18 am
vastman
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
The Trust's lawyers Walton & Co sent this letter to Wakefield MDC planning department yesterday. The Trust are delighted that Walton & Co have agreed to act for the Trust.

https://twitter.com/WakefieldTrust/status/1059741362583691264

Legal arguments can be complicated but at it very heart this is about morals, intent and promises made. Newcold did have to be separate stand alone application, because of it's height, it was taller than was allowed for under the outline application. It is our opinion, as you all know, that the fact they also did not want it to count towards the trigger point was not made clear to both the members and the public and in actual fact, we all thought it was until it was too late. However, this application for Kitwave DOES NOT need to be separate application, there is not any reasonable reason why this should not be submitted under the outline and count towards the trigger value.

The fact and choice that Yorkcourt, Henry Boot & Kitwave have made is clearly an attempt to circumvent and undermine the whole planning process and the only reason they are doing that is to avoid doing what they promised they were going to do, build a stadium. They have got what they want and now they are sticking two fingers up and the citizens of Wakefield and supporters of Trinity and laughing in their faces. Wakefield Council members, and most importantly the leadership (are you listening Mr Box?), need to stand up and say enough is enough. We will not let you make and then break promises and pockets £100's of millions of pounds at the expense of our citizens!


Gloves are off, good - when do you need some money? :D
Re: Letter from the Trusts Lawyers to WMDC
Tue Nov 06, 2018 11:33 am
FIL
I'm not on Twitter and can't work out how to make the letter big enough to read.
Can you post another link, IA ??
Re: Letter from the Trusts Lawyers to WMDC
Tue Nov 06, 2018 11:48 am
Inflatable_Armadillo
FIL wrote:
I'm not on Twitter and can't work out how to make the letter big enough to read.
Can you post another link, IA ??


Try this direct link to the PDF file FIL

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1bmViABY_VQkzPStKRLzLgEXGr6eCYTXg
Re: Letter from the Trusts Lawyers to WMDC
Tue Nov 06, 2018 11:50 am
FIL
Spot on...cheers IA :thumb:
Re: Letter from the Trusts Lawyers to WMDC
Tue Nov 06, 2018 11:54 am
wakeytrin
Excellent news. Glad the fight has started in ernest.
Re: Letter from the Trusts Lawyers to WMDC
Tue Nov 06, 2018 11:56 am
cosmicat
Brilliant thanks iA
Re: Letter from the Trusts Lawyers to WMDC
Tue Nov 06, 2018 11:57 am
wakeytrin
Double post
Re: Letter from the Trusts Lawyers to WMDC
Tue Nov 06, 2018 11:57 am
Inflatable_Armadillo
vastman wrote:
Gloves are off, good - when do you need some money? :D


Keep it in your pocket for now mate... we don't know how deep we need you to dig yet... it depends on the WMDC planning committee! 8)
