Legal arguments can be complicated but at it very heart this is about morals, intent and promises made. Newcold did have to be separate stand alone application, because of it's height, it was taller than was allowed for under the outline application. It is our opinion, as you all know, that the fact they also did not want it to count towards the trigger point was not made clear to both the members and the public and in actual fact, we all thought it was until it was too late. However, this application for Kitwave DOES NOT need to be separate application, there is not any reasonable reason why this should not be submitted under the outline and count towards the trigger value.
The fact and choice that Yorkcourt, Henry Boot & Kitwave have made is clearly an attempt to circumvent and undermine the whole planning process and the only reason they are doing that is to avoid doing what they promised they were going to do, build a stadium. They have got what they want and now they are sticking two fingers up and the citizens of Wakefield and supporters of Trinity and laughing in their faces. Wakefield Council members, and most importantly the leadership (are you listening Mr Box?), need to stand up and say enough is enough. We will not let you make and then break promises and pockets £100's of millions of pounds at the expense of our citizens!
Change is inevitable ...except from a vending machine!
BillyRhino wrote:
So in best IA mode ..<.Possibley World Class, could be the greatest thing since sliced bread....am personally very excited, and confidently expect him to prove my predictions are bang on target.... Alternatively he could be rubbish>
Legal arguments can be complicated but at it very heart this is about morals, intent and promises made. Newcold did have to be separate stand alone application, because of it's height, it was taller than was allowed for under the outline application. It is our opinion, as you all know, that the fact they also did not want it to count towards the trigger point was not made clear to both the members and the public and in actual fact, we all thought it was until it was too late. However, this application for Kitwave DOES NOT need to be separate application, there is not any reasonable reason why this should not be submitted under the outline and count towards the trigger value.
The fact and choice that Yorkcourt, Henry Boot & Kitwave have made is clearly an attempt to circumvent and undermine the whole planning process and the only reason they are doing that is to avoid doing what they promised they were going to do, build a stadium. They have got what they want and now they are sticking two fingers up and the citizens of Wakefield and supporters of Trinity and laughing in their faces. Wakefield Council members, and most importantly the leadership (are you listening Mr Box?), need to stand up and say enough is enough. We will not let you make and then break promises and pockets £100's of millions of pounds at the expense of our citizens!
Gloves are off, good - when do you need some money?
Change is inevitable ...except from a vending machine!
BillyRhino wrote:
So in best IA mode ..<.Possibley World Class, could be the greatest thing since sliced bread....am personally very excited, and confidently expect him to prove my predictions are bang on target.... Alternatively he could be rubbish>
Reputation Points: 3 Rep Position: 32nd / 77,296 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Wed May 30, 2007 9:41 am Posts: 4251 Location: Varies according to where I am!
vastman wrote:
Gloves are off, good - when do you need some money?
Keep it in your pocket for now mate... we don't know how deep we need you to dig yet... it depends on the WMDC planning committee!
Change is inevitable ...except from a vending machine!
BillyRhino wrote:
So in best IA mode ..<.Possibley World Class, could be the greatest thing since sliced bread....am personally very excited, and confidently expect him to prove my predictions are bang on target.... Alternatively he could be rubbish>
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.