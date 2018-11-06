Three Good Years is the latest novel in my Ashurst series and is set against a background of Work, Family Life, Saving the NHS and Rugby League during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons.
Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury
Them bloody stupid pliers
"I follow Marlborough League"
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
The Welsh Chamber Maid
The Church of the Everyday Saints
I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing
This coming Friday (November 9th) I will be in Waterstones in Wakefield from 11 onwards signing copies. For those who prefer to shop on line, visit the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Then click on books and then fiction.
