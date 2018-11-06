WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Three Good Years

Three Good Years
Post Tue Nov 06, 2018 9:55 am
Posted by glee on Tue Nov 06, 2018 9:55 am
Three Good Years is the title of my latest novel (number 6 in my Ashurst series).
It is set against a background of Work, Family Life, Saving the NHS and Rugby League during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons.

Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury
"I follow Marlborough League"
"Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay"
The Church of the Everyday Saints
Telling Stevo about Unos Dabs
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
Them bloody stupid pliers

This coming Friday (November 9th) I will be in Waterstones in Wakefield signing copies from 11 onwards.
For those who prefer to shop on line visit the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Then click on Books and then on Fiction.
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

