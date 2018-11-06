Three Good Years is the title of my latest novel (number 6 in my Ashurst series).
It is set against a background of Work, Family Life, Saving the NHS and Rugby League during the 2006, 07 and 08 seasons.
Among the chapter titles are
The Jehovah's Widnes
Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury
"I follow Marlborough League"
"Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay"
The Church of the Everyday Saints
Telling Stevo about Unos Dabs
"I hope that Guy Fawkes is standing"
Them bloody stupid pliers
This coming Friday (November 9th) I will be in Waterstones in Wakefield signing copies from 11 onwards.
For those who prefer to shop on line visit the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Then click on Books and then on Fiction.
