WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018/2019 French domestic league season

Board index Super League Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net 2018/2019 French domestic league season

Post a reply
2018/2019 French domestic league season
Post Tue Nov 06, 2018 9:40 am
Posted by Jimmythecuckoo on Tue Nov 06, 2018 9:40 am
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,296
Quiz Score: 236
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3486
Location: Peterborough
Elite 2 is off and running, but we will be focusing our coverage on St Esteve starting with this weeks three way tournament in Pia.

https://ukcatalansdragons.blogspot.com/ ... estic.html

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: John_D and 26 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,816,9971,66177,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 17th Feb 19:00
WCC2019
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)