Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 6:39 pm
Posted by Molsk111 on Mon Nov 05, 2018 6:39 pm
Molsk111 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 183
Just a weird thought came into my head, so imagine Bradford need to win one final game to return to super league, the Australian season is over, and as a one off we can include all 3 burgess boys,whitehead and Bateman,, wow what a thought, lol

