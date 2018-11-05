After next week's test I wonder if he will announce his retirement from International matches. I think this has been his most ineffective series. Not made the same yards he has in previous years, less impact in the tackle and not being used for his 'ball handling'. With big dynamic props such as Taylor, Watts, Walmsley and with Sam Burgess to come back in, I think many of the props have gone ahead of Graham in the pecking order for me.
Great player in his day, just think with preparation for the World Cup, the focus should be put on the others
Great player in his day, just think with preparation for the World Cup, the focus should be put on the others