James Graham
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:12 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:12 pm
Wilde 3
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
After next week's test I wonder if he will announce his retirement from International matches. I think this has been his most ineffective series. Not made the same yards he has in previous years, less impact in the tackle and not being used for his 'ball handling'. With big dynamic props such as Taylor, Watts, Walmsley and with Sam Burgess to come back in, I think many of the props have gone ahead of Graham in the pecking order for me.

Great player in his day, just think with preparation for the World Cup, the focus should be put on the others
Re: James Graham
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:40 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:40 pm
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
I can’t see him retiring but it’s another player along with O’Loughlin you have to question their age moving towards the next WC. Unlike O’Loughlin, Graham probably will still be playing at club level in 2021 but will be aged 36.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Re: James Graham
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:42 pm
Posted by Trainman on Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:42 pm
Trainman
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
I see where you’re coming from. Bennett & England need to be careful. Most will have the same opinion of SOL.

These types of players are more valuable to the team than their performance in terms of influence on others etc
Re: James Graham
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 3:17 pm
Posted by Nothus on Mon Nov 05, 2018 3:17 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Sounds a bit harsh given his contributions over the years, but he was poor on Sunday. Almost completely anonymous.
I think he did take a knock in a tackle early in the game though, so perhaps that had something to do with it.
Re: James Graham
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 3:29 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Mon Nov 05, 2018 3:29 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Graham looked concussed to me so a bit harsh to judge on Sunday’s performance.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

