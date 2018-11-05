WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - First Match

First Match
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:09 pm
apollosghost on Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:09 pm
Evening Post reporting it's Saints on a Thursday night 31st Jan, assuming it's away as we'll be at home Good Friday.
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:10 pm
Trainman on Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:10 pm
That makes Lam’s first game in charge a bit more interesting.
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:31 pm
Cherry_&_White on Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:31 pm
Shame. You can hardly expect either side to be firing on all cylinders for the first game.

That said, assuming we don't pick up knocks, should be a good way of getting up to speed for the WCC.
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:36 pm
MattyB on Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:36 pm
Regardless of it being a Thursday night there should be no reason it doesn't sell out.

From a Wigan perspective how good will it be to shout the first rendition of "Championees" in front of them?

Especially after the season they had! :mrgreen:
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:38 pm
Rogues Gallery on Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:38 pm
The game will be played at Saints. In the last four non Good Friday games there attendances have been, 14,061, 13,138, 16,692 and 14,202.

I think first game up in 2019 will beat those, probably sell out.
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 3:27 pm
apollosghost on Mon Nov 05, 2018 3:27 pm
Does Langtree Park have undersoil heating ?
Prime game frozen off time of year.

