Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 1:08 pm
Posted by MikeL1993 on Mon Nov 05, 2018 1:08 pm
I'm making my first visit to Elland Road on Sunday for the game, can anyone recommend the best places to park? I have heard that there are a number of large car parks around the stadium.
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:01 pm
Posted by WIZEB on Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:01 pm
MikeL1993 wrote:
I have heard that there are a number of large car parks around the stadium.


Take your pick from Wakey, Cas or Bradford.
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:05 pm
Posted by the artist on Mon Nov 05, 2018 2:05 pm
i used to live near the stadium and yes there are several stadium car parks, but these can be a bit of a nightmare to get away from afterwards. if i was going by car i would arrive early and try to street park off old lane at the top of wesley street (look on google maps). barkly road used to be a good one. then its about a 10 to 15 min walk down wesley street to the stadium. the area around the stadium is permit only on match days.
13rovers, altofts wildcat, bewildered, bramleyrhino, Brid B&W, ColD, Durham Giant, fevfan76, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], h-bomb, Him, HKRYorkie, homme vaste, Karen, Kelvin's Ferret, Kevs Head, metallicat, MikeL1993, MonkeyLover, northmanchesterdevil, Nothus, rollin thunder, Salford red all over, the artist, thepimp007, Towns88, Traffic, UllFC, wakey_saint, WakeyTrin1873, Wilde 3, WIZEB, Yahoo [Bot] and 223 guests

