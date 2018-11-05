i used to live near the stadium and yes there are several stadium car parks, but these can be a bit of a nightmare to get away from afterwards. if i was going by car i would arrive early and try to street park off old lane at the top of wesley street (look on google maps). barkly road used to be a good one. then its about a 10 to 15 min walk down wesley street to the stadium. the area around the stadium is permit only on match days.
