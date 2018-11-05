WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League - Season Review

Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 12:15 pm
Posted by QwerkyCat on Mon Nov 05, 2018 12:15 pm
QwerkyCat Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Sun Oct 28, 2018 11:14 am
Posts: 27
Has anyone noticed that Super League have put together a season review for every club other than ours? Coming up to a week after releasing the previous one (Wigan) and still nothing. Can't find anything on Facebook or the website...

