Hi, please just take a few seconds to sign this petition if you would
Our local high school now Featherstone Academy part of the Rodillian Trust have decided to stop all rugby league in school and play Rugby Union.
This is not about what is best league or union (though we know league is )it’s about the head of the school going against the whole history and culture of the community and not giving a poop.
This change could effect both the amateur and professional game in the town. Being a coach at Fev Lions myself I know how hard it is to get players down to the club already.
Another example of RU stifling growth in our game
https://www.change.org/p/featherstone-stop-featherstone-academy-from-breaking-tradition-and-changing-to-rugby-union-school
Our local high school now Featherstone Academy part of the Rodillian Trust have decided to stop all rugby league in school and play Rugby Union.
This is not about what is best league or union (though we know league is )it’s about the head of the school going against the whole history and culture of the community and not giving a poop.
This change could effect both the amateur and professional game in the town. Being a coach at Fev Lions myself I know how hard it is to get players down to the club already.
Another example of RU stifling growth in our game
https://www.change.org/p/featherstone-stop-featherstone-academy-from-breaking-tradition-and-changing-to-rugby-union-school