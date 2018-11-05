WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Please sign this petition, save Rugby League i our community

Posted by fevfan76 on Mon Nov 05, 2018 11:28 am
fevfan76 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 15, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 399
Hi, please just take a few seconds to sign this petition if you would

Our local high school now Featherstone Academy part of the Rodillian Trust have decided to stop all rugby league in school and play Rugby Union.

This is not about what is best league or union (though we know league is :))it’s about the head of the school going against the whole history and culture of the community and not giving a poop.

This change could effect both the amateur and professional game in the town. Being a coach at Fev Lions myself I know how hard it is to get players down to the club already.

Another example of RU stifling growth in our game

https://www.change.org/p/featherstone-stop-featherstone-academy-from-breaking-tradition-and-changing-to-rugby-union-school

