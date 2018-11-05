WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anfield attendance...

Anfield attendance...
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 7:50 am
Posted by redmuzza on Mon Nov 05, 2018 7:50 am
redmuzza Cheeky half-back
Anybody know what it was...
Re: Anfield attendance...
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 8:07 am
Posted by Grimmy on Mon Nov 05, 2018 8:07 am
Grimmy User avatar
27k
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Anfield attendance...
Post Mon Nov 05, 2018 9:39 am
Posted by redmuzza on Mon Nov 05, 2018 9:39 am
redmuzza Cheeky half-back
Nice one. Ta

