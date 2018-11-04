WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Makinson

Makinson
Post Sun Nov 04, 2018 5:59 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Sun Nov 04, 2018 5:59 pm
The_Enforcer
When hes in that kind of mood, hes unstoppable.

Has there ever been a better all round performance by an England/GB player in the modern era? He was immense in both attack and defence.
Re: Makinson
Post Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:02 pm
Posted by JIMMY MAGNETS on Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:02 pm
JIMMY MAGNETS
He was outstanding!
Re: Makinson
Post Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:03 pm
Posted by jinkin jimmy on Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:03 pm
jinkin jimmy
I hope for Saints’ sake he is on a long contact
Re: Makinson
Post Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:04 pm
Posted by JIMMY MAGNETS on Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:04 pm
JIMMY MAGNETS
Makes it worse he was on our books as a junior and we let him go!
Re: Makinson
Post Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:09 pm
Posted by Father Ted on Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:09 pm
Father Ted
Outstanding!
Was that the best game of his career?
Hall will struggle to get his place back after that performance.
Re: Makinson
Post Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:18 pm
Posted by Levrier on Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:18 pm
Levrier
JIMMY MAGNETS wrote:
Makes it worse he was on our books as a junior and we let him go!

Still not good enough according to plenty on here though. Just like last week when we were rubbish and did not deserve to win. I hope that some of the doom-sayers keep their heads down and enjoy the win.
Re: Makinson
Post Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:28 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:28 pm
The_Enforcer
That tackle on Proctor defied physics! I have seen Proctor knock Inglis off like a rag doll from that distance, hes a huge man!
Re: Makinson
Post Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:32 pm
Posted by Phuzzy on Sun Nov 04, 2018 6:32 pm
Phuzzy
Brilliant performance. One of the best individual performances I've seen for England. Well done Tommy Makinson. :CLAP:

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Azul, Cbr1000rr, Charlie Sheen, Cherry_&_White, critch67, Dai Jones, Dezzies_right_hook, exiled Warrior, Father Ted, hatty, JIMMY MAGNETS, Jukesays, Levrier, muttywhitedog, Pengy, Pie Eyed, Rogues Gallery, The Chair Maker, The Whiffy Kipper, The_Enforcer and 198 guests

