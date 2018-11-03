WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Live RL

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Live RL

Post a reply
Live RL
Post Sat Nov 03, 2018 11:43 am
Posted by wakeyrule on Sat Nov 03, 2018 11:43 am
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,288
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1355
More live rugby (BARLA games) on the Our league app from 1pm today.

If the RFL sort out IT issues this app is a fantastic resource.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Binosh, Budgiezilla, Darwinsdad, giddyupoldfella, Him, HKRYorkie, little wayne69, Matt_Horton, NickyKiss, Phuzzy, Sir Kevin Sinfield, skotyw and 136 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,815,9941,43677,2884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 17th Feb 19:00
WCC2019
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)