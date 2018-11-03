WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No better than before

Post Sat Nov 03, 2018 9:13 am
Posted by Mr Hicks on Sat Nov 03, 2018 9:13 am
The team we are putting together is probably worse than before.
Lads in there early 20s get battered in these leagues by the better teams.
Yes the budget maybe better but to me this is all about getting a team on the field rather than trying to gain promotion.
There seems to be more excitement regards the women's team they are building.
If we have ambitions wouldn't we be doing what the likes of Newcastle and Hunslet etc are doing.
The club will be lucky to sell 30 season tickets on the strength of the new signings.
This club will not make the play offs with this team and this coach 7th or 8th is beckoning.
I'll still be on the terraces as I have been for over 50 years but I won't be holding my breath.

