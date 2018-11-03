WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pre Season Yorkshire Cup

Pre Season Yorkshire Cup
Post Sat Nov 03, 2018 8:22 am
Posted by Northern1949 on Sat Nov 03, 2018 8:22 am
Sounds a great idea. https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/ ... eparation/
Re: Pre Season Yorkshire Cup
Post Sat Nov 03, 2018 8:29 am
Posted by psychostring on Sat Nov 03, 2018 8:29 am
Sounds a good idea doesn’t it. It also says we are playing York at home on Boxing Day and then the Yorkshire cup kicks off Jan 5-6.

This sounds like the sort of pre-season we need. Games against the types of sides we will actually face in the league.
Re: Pre Season Yorkshire Cup
Post Sat Nov 03, 2018 8:35 am
Posted by bulls2487 on Sat Nov 03, 2018 8:35 am
Batley,Halifax,Dewsbury, Featherstone,Bradford,Hunslet,York and Keighley. These are all the club's taking part.

