Saw this the other detailing Queens rise to Rick superstardom.
Lots of stuff about their early years and how they developed.
Not a great piece of cinema but the music it was great.
Reminded me how good they were in the early years.
My wife had to tell me a dozen times to stop singing and tapping my foot.
If I was reviewing the film based on acting and dialogue 5 /10
But on Sheer entertainment. 10/10
Loved it loved it
Loved it
