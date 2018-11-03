WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bohemian rhapsody film

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Sin Bin Bohemian rhapsody film

Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply
Bohemian rhapsody film
Post Sat Nov 03, 2018 8:21 am
Posted by Durham Giant on Sat Nov 03, 2018 8:21 am
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,288
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11553
Location: Durham
Saw this the other detailing Queens rise to Rick superstardom.

Lots of stuff about their early years and how they developed.

Not a great piece of cinema but the music it was great.

Reminded me how good they were in the early years.

My wife had to tell me a dozen times to stop singing and tapping my foot.

If I was reviewing the film based on acting and dialogue 5 /10

But on Sheer entertainment. 10/10

Loved it loved it
Loved it
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Durham Giant and 15 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,815,9101,48777,2884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 17th Feb 19:00
WCC2019
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)