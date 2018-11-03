WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 140 years at Belle Vue - 14th April 2019

Post Sat Nov 03, 2018 2:33 am
Posted by coco the fullback on Sat Nov 03, 2018 2:33 am
Given the precarious status of this historic site, should we mark this occasion with an event?

It's a Sunday, but unlikely to be a game day as it's the week before Easter and I guess we'll be playing on Friday 19th & Monday 22nd.

The history of when we first played at the current site is subject to speculation and counter claims. The Wiki entry is a bit vague, casting doubts on the recollection of former treasurer Ernest Parker.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Belle_Vue_(Wakefield)

However, the Wakefield Trinity Programmes site seems to support the above date as the start of continuous occupation of the current site.

http://www.wakefieldtrinity-programmes. ... -page.html

From the fixtures listed for 1879, it seems strange that we would win the Yorkshire Cup against Kirkstall (at Halifax) on Saturday 12th of April and then have one last home fixture on the Monday (against Birch) without some reason.

The argument against this date cites that there was no report of a stadium move in the press at the time. However, it seems that Trinity played at a number of fields in the area at the time. Starting at Heath and also seemingly alternating between a ground off Elm St. on the other side of Doncaster Road and the current site.

The assertion that they moved there in 1892, seems to be confused with ownership and leases, rather than actually using the ground as a base. It seems that the current site may have been used before 1879, but became the permanent choice after winning the Yorkshire Challenge Cup.

Ordinance Survey maps (surveyed in 1888-1890), clearly show the current ground marked. The 25 inch map actually labels it as Wakefield Trinity Football Ground and appears to have a stand on the west side, which suggests that it was well established as the main home by this time.

https://maps.nls.uk/view/100948319

https://maps.nls.uk/view/125646303

Anyone have any further evidence?
