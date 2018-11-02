WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bring back the cowgirls!!

Board index Super League London Broncos Bring back the cowgirls!!

Post a reply
Bring back the cowgirls!!
Post Fri Nov 02, 2018 10:19 pm
Posted by The Daddy on Fri Nov 02, 2018 10:19 pm
The Daddy User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 11:22 am
Posts: 827
There I said it. Now that we are back in SL I've started the campaign to reunite the cowgirls.
The gameday experience will be so much better.
hello

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, LU2, The Daddy, Yahoo [Bot] and 63 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,815,8531,52577,2884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 17th Feb 19:00
WCC2019
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)