Post Fri Nov 02, 2018 3:32 pm
Posted by Ed3 on Fri Nov 02, 2018 3:32 pm
has signed for us on a one year deal. not sure how i feel about this one

https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/46072148
Re: Jordan Abdull
Post Fri Nov 02, 2018 4:22 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Fri Nov 02, 2018 4:22 pm
London Bargain Broncos
Re: Jordan Abdull
Post Fri Nov 02, 2018 5:22 pm
Posted by crashmon on Fri Nov 02, 2018 5:22 pm
Pretty much confirms Api is leaving

