RAB Sponsors List 2019
Post Fri Nov 02, 2018 2:25 pm
Posted by Ferocious Aardvark on Fri Nov 02, 2018 2:25 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
SPONSORSHIP LIST: (please see separate Sponsorship thread for details)

Please Copy and paste the list, and add yourself (and as many more A.N.Others as you want) to the List.
The cost is Â£25 per spot. Payment to be made to me by PayPal or directly to the club. Don't pay anything until the list closes and we know what we are doing


1. Ferocious Aardvark
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: RAB Sponsors List 2019
Post Fri Nov 02, 2018 2:35 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Fri Nov 02, 2018 2:35 pm
Bullseye
1. Ferocious Aardvark
2. Bullseye
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: RAB Sponsors List 2019
Post Fri Nov 02, 2018 3:20 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Fri Nov 02, 2018 3:20 pm
Bull Mania
1. Ferocious Aardvark
2. Bullseye
3. Bull Mania

Users browsing this forum: Betsy Bulls, Bull Mania, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, Ferocious Aardvark, le penguin, Molsk111, paulwalker71, scorchingdick, Sedgebull, tackler thommo and 103 guests

