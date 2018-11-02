It's that time of year again, and we need to decide whether and if so who we will be sponsoring for 2019 season.
To recap, in 2018 we sponsored
Brandon Pickersgill (2nd year)
Anesu Mudoti and Nehemiah Mensah from the juniors.
Our aim has usually been to try to sponsor up-and-coming, fringe and young players, on the basis that they may not get sponsorship, although we have on occasions departed from that, but in general.
The blurb from the club reads:
**************************************************************************
2019 Sponsorship package includes;
• Naming rights on our website next to your sponsored player’s profile (weblink to your website).
• Exclusive invitation to the "Evening with the Players" event.
• 4 x Tickets to Trevor Foster after the match on Match Day,
• PA announcements on match day (team news / points scored).
• Naming rights of your sponsored player on Bulls TV, Social Media and Web profile stories.
• First refusal on sponsorship for the following season
• Players actual playing shirt.
• VIP access to a training session.
• Discount to upgrade Season Ticket into Trevor Foster / Legend Suite (eg £50 off ticket price for up to 2 guests)
As demand is high, we would appreciate if you could advise asap if you are wishing to renew your sponsorship for the 2019 season, we will reserve your player until Friday 9th November.
******************************************************************************
Brandon is now an established first teamer. As such, his sponsorship will this year be £1200
Anesu Mudoti is £300
Nehemiah Mensah is £180
On THIS thread, can I have sponsors' views on who we should look to sponsor, and why.
Sponsoring just Brandon would require a whopping 48 names down so I don't think that would be doable for us (though you never know) but they won't have any bother now getting a sponsor for him.
On the OTHER thread, Please copy and paste the SPONSOR LIST by adding your name/s to it. We'll keep it to £25 a member. Of course, you can have as many £25 for your friends, family and pets as well, if you are taking one.
The Bulls want to know by 9th November if we are renewing any of them and we have first dibs, after that, they go on general release.
I also thought it might be nice to fix up an informal meet with this year's sponsored players and you luvverly RAB sponsors, maybe an afternoon or evening meet at a Nandos or Wetherspoons or something, just to mutually backslap, If you would be interested in asking the club to fix up a date pretty soon then please state on THIS thread plus your suggestions for a venue. Bearing in mind junior players age and bedtimes
