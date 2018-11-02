WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RAB Sponsorship 2019

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net RAB Sponsorship 2019

Post a reply
RAB Sponsorship 2019
Post Fri Nov 02, 2018 2:20 pm
Posted by Ferocious Aardvark on Fri Nov 02, 2018 2:20 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 14th / 77,288
Quiz Score: 268
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 28186
Location: MACS0647-JD
It's that time of year again, and we need to decide whether and if so who we will be sponsoring for 2019 season.

To recap, in 2018 we sponsored
Brandon Pickersgill (2nd year)
Anesu Mudoti and Nehemiah Mensah from the juniors.

Our aim has usually been to try to sponsor up-and-coming, fringe and young players, on the basis that they may not get sponsorship, although we have on occasions departed from that, but in general.

The blurb from the club reads:

**************************************************************************
2019 Sponsorship package includes;
• Naming rights on our website next to your sponsored player’s profile (weblink to your website).
• Exclusive invitation to the "Evening with the Players" event.
• 4 x Tickets to Trevor Foster after the match on Match Day,
• PA announcements on match day (team news / points scored).
• Naming rights of your sponsored player on Bulls TV, Social Media and Web profile stories.
• First refusal on sponsorship for the following season
• Players actual playing shirt.
• VIP access to a training session.
• Discount to upgrade Season Ticket into Trevor Foster / Legend Suite (eg £50 off ticket price for up to 2 guests)

As demand is high, we would appreciate if you could advise asap if you are wishing to renew your sponsorship for the 2019 season, we will reserve your player until Friday 9th November.
******************************************************************************

Brandon is now an established first teamer. As such, his sponsorship will this year be £1200
Anesu Mudoti is £300
Nehemiah Mensah is £180

On THIS thread, can I have sponsors' views on who we should look to sponsor, and why.
Sponsoring just Brandon would require a whopping 48 names down so I don't think that would be doable for us (though you never know) but they won't have any bother now getting a sponsor for him.

On the OTHER thread, Please copy and paste the SPONSOR LIST by adding your name/s to it. We'll keep it to £25 a member. Of course, you can have as many £25 for your friends, family and pets as well, if you are taking one.

The Bulls want to know by 9th November if we are renewing any of them and we have first dibs, after that, they go on general release.

I also thought it might be nice to fix up an informal meet with this year's sponsored players and you luvverly RAB sponsors, maybe an afternoon or evening meet at a Nandos or Wetherspoons or something, just to mutually backslap, If you would be interested in asking the club to fix up a date pretty soon then please state on THIS thread plus your suggestions for a venue. Bearing in mind junior players age and bedtimes :)
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2019
Post Fri Nov 02, 2018 2:32 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Fri Nov 02, 2018 2:32 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 77,288
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28737
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I agree that it's probably better if we let someone else sponsor Brandon and we follow the same plan as before where we pick a promising lad on the fringes of the first team and a couple from the 19s and 16s.

I'd go for either Matty Storton, Rowan Milnes or Olly Wilson. They're homegrown players like Brandon and Ethan were. They're on the fringes of breaking through like Brandon and Ethan were. They've got huge potential like Brandon and Ethan.

As for an informal meet if the Fighting Cock and the Punjab aren't quite suitable I'm quite happy to smash a Nando's (I believe they do a few veggie options for tigertot).
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2019
Post Fri Nov 02, 2018 3:19 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Fri Nov 02, 2018 3:19 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 24th / 77,288
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 5306
Agree with Bullseye. Whoever is sposnsored by us is getting themselves a lucky omen as the young lads we've sponsored have gone on to great things. Ethan Ryan, Brandon Pickersgill. RAB certaintly has a good eye.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Betsy Bulls, Bull Mania, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, Ferocious Aardvark, le penguin, Molsk111, paulwalker71, scorchingdick, Sedgebull, tackler thommo and 103 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,815,6901,65777,2884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 17th Feb 19:00
WCC2019
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)