Posted by jools on Fri Nov 02, 2018 8:36 am
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 8607
The cost of hosting the RLWC in hull to be Â£150,000. The RFL wanted Â£250,000 and wanted the city of hull to pay for accommodation costs etc.
The ex mayor (and current hull BARLA president) claims the money would be better spent at grassroots level- I have to say I agree.
What is it coming to when parents are funding junior rugby and the RFL are expecting someone else to pick up the tab for the World Cup. Just what are the RFL doing?????


Also interesting comments regarding Hull City being in the premiership not having an effect on the local economy!

https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hu ... ssion=true
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Users browsing this forum: djhudds, jools, supercat, thepimp007 and 72 guests

