I see the NRL clubs have announced their initial squad lists of 24:-
https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-pr ... e763aa4759
I realise they can yet add another five to those lists, but the only 2018 Leyther (and you can hardly call him that) to appear so far is Kurt Baptiste at the Cowboys. No mention of Drew Hutchison, Paddy Vaivai, Dan Mortimer, or Kyle Lovett, and Bodene Thompson has gone to Toronto. Given that all these guys were NRL first graders, when we signed them, how they seem have fallen, as a result of their short stays with us!
https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-pr ... e763aa4759
I realise they can yet add another five to those lists, but the only 2018 Leyther (and you can hardly call him that) to appear so far is Kurt Baptiste at the Cowboys. No mention of Drew Hutchison, Paddy Vaivai, Dan Mortimer, or Kyle Lovett, and Bodene Thompson has gone to Toronto. Given that all these guys were NRL first graders, when we signed them, how they seem have fallen, as a result of their short stays with us!