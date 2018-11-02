WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where are they now?

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Where are they now?

Post a reply
Where are they now?
Post Fri Nov 02, 2018 8:16 am
Posted by Alan on Fri Nov 02, 2018 8:16 am
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 77,288
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 11121
Location: Back in Lancashire
I see the NRL clubs have announced their initial squad lists of 24:-

https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-pr ... e763aa4759

I realise they can yet add another five to those lists, but the only 2018 Leyther (and you can hardly call him that) to appear so far is Kurt Baptiste at the Cowboys. No mention of Drew Hutchison, Paddy Vaivai, Dan Mortimer, or Kyle Lovett, and Bodene Thompson has gone to Toronto. Given that all these guys were NRL first graders, when we signed them, how they seem have fallen, as a result of their short stays with us!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ColD, DaveP65, gunners guns13, GUTTED, herald 2, Honest Joe, Marvin Goolash, Montyburns, scrum and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,815,4661,52077,2884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 17th Feb 19:00
WCC2019
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)