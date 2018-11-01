WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London Broncos Squad 2019

London Broncos Squad 2019
Post Thu Nov 01, 2018 10:37 pm
Call Me God on Thu Nov 01, 2018 10:37 pm
PROPS: Battye, Buttler, Ioane, Mason, Adebiyi, Richards
HOOKERS: Fozzard, Davies, Davis, Pelissier? Cunningham
SECOND ROWS: Gee, Hindmarsh, Pitts, Lovell
HALF BACKS: Meadows
CENTRES: Kear, Hellewell, Fleming, Ogden
WINGERS: Williams, Dixon
FULL BACKS: Walker

23 so far and in my opinion we need cover on the Wings and Full Back, 2 hard working lose forwards and 2 more halfbacks.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

Users browsing this forum: jbuzza, northernbloke and 50 guests

