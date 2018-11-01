WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Purtill deal done.

Purtill deal done.
Post Thu Nov 01, 2018 10:11 pm
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Thu Nov 01, 2018 10:11 pm
Joins Widnes as Head Coach. Widnes to announce tomorrow.
Re: Purtill deal done.
Post Thu Nov 01, 2018 10:39 pm
Posted by Peter Kay on Thu Nov 01, 2018 10:39 pm
Can't blame him i wish him well
