WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Squad

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk 2019 Squad

Post a reply
2019 Squad
Post Thu Nov 01, 2018 7:50 pm
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Thu Nov 01, 2018 7:50 pm
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,288
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 774
With Frawley and Uate confirmed and Woolford more or less confirming the Brough/Grix swap deal in the next couple of days. What would everyones starting 17 be? Id go:

Darnell
Jerry
Leroy
Wardle
Uate
Frawley
Gaskell
Taai
O Brien
Matagi
Mellor
Murphy
Bruno

Seb
English
Roberts
Leeming

Jordan Rankin - Utility cover
Jordan Turner - Could he make the move to LF? Cover for centres and halves
Dale Ferguson - 2nd row cover
Paul Clough - Prop cover
Adam Walne - Prop cover
Colton Roche - Prop/2nd row cover
Daniel Smith - Loose forward cover
Butterowrth - I expect him to go out on loan to Championship
Sam Wood - Season long to Batley
Jon Luke Kirby - I expect him to go out on loan to League 1 or Dual reg
Sam Hewitt - I expect him to go out on loan to League 1 or Dual reg
Tom Holmes - Not sure well see him next year. Think by the time hes fit he may go out on loan to champ for rest of the season.
Oliver Russell - I expect him to go out on dual reg and play 8 or so SL games
Louis Senior - Wing cover
Innes Senior - Wing cover

I expect us to lose 2 more players in the next couple of weeks, most likely Rankin and Adam Walne.

Woolford said he expects to sign 1 more new face before the start of the season and I expect that will be a forward.

This is the time now for the young players like Mellors and English to kick on and surpass the likes of Murphy and Clough for a starting spot in the squad.
Re: 2019 Squad
Post Thu Nov 01, 2018 8:26 pm
Posted by the stella kid on Thu Nov 01, 2018 8:26 pm
the stella kid User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,288
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Thu Apr 22, 2004 9:52 am
Posts: 2659
I would expect as well as Brough that Rankin,Walne and Ikahifho to go. I would then expect maybe two to come in both forwards. One probably from NRL as we have quota space. We were also linked in league express to Chris Clarkson.

Also Clough would be one of my first names in the first choice 17.
Last edited by the stella kid on Thu Nov 01, 2018 8:28 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: 2019 Squad
Post Thu Nov 01, 2018 8:27 pm
Posted by the stella kid on Thu Nov 01, 2018 8:27 pm
the stella kid User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,288
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Thu Apr 22, 2004 9:52 am
Posts: 2659
the stella kid wrote:
I would expect as well as Brough that Rankin,Walne and Ikahifho to go. I would then expect maybe two to come in both forwards. One probably from NRL as we have quota space. We were also linked in league express to Chris Clarkson.

Also Clough would be one of my first names in the first choice 17.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: brettoncat, Durham Giant, Jim_Jam_Briskin, Joe Banjo, jumper, poppys mum, REDWHITEANDBLUE, the stella kid, wakeyrule and 108 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,815,3601,80277,2884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)