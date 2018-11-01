With Frawley and Uate confirmed and Woolford more or less confirming the Brough/Grix swap deal in the next couple of days. What would everyones starting 17 be? Id go:
Darnell
Jerry
Leroy
Wardle
Uate
Frawley
Gaskell
Taai
O Brien
Matagi
Mellor
Murphy
Bruno
Seb
English
Roberts
Leeming
Jordan Rankin - Utility cover
Jordan Turner - Could he make the move to LF? Cover for centres and halves
Dale Ferguson - 2nd row cover
Paul Clough - Prop cover
Adam Walne - Prop cover
Colton Roche - Prop/2nd row cover
Daniel Smith - Loose forward cover
Butterowrth - I expect him to go out on loan to Championship
Sam Wood - Season long to Batley
Jon Luke Kirby - I expect him to go out on loan to League 1 or Dual reg
Sam Hewitt - I expect him to go out on loan to League 1 or Dual reg
Tom Holmes - Not sure well see him next year. Think by the time hes fit he may go out on loan to champ for rest of the season.
Oliver Russell - I expect him to go out on dual reg and play 8 or so SL games
Louis Senior - Wing cover
Innes Senior - Wing cover
I expect us to lose 2 more players in the next couple of weeks, most likely Rankin and Adam Walne.
Woolford said he expects to sign 1 more new face before the start of the season and I expect that will be a forward.
This is the time now for the young players like Mellors and English to kick on and surpass the likes of Murphy and Clough for a starting spot in the squad.
