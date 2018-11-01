Woolford confirmed on Radio Leeds he will be playing on the wing too.
As good as confirmed Brough to Wakey and Grix to Giants.
Also said we can expect 1 other new face. Id hope for a aggressive leader type forward. Then I feel we can challenge for silverware next season.
