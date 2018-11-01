WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Uate

Post Thu Nov 01, 2018 6:10 pm
jumper on Thu Nov 01, 2018 6:10 pm
Now officially announced
Post Thu Nov 01, 2018 6:13 pm
Durham Giant on Thu Nov 01, 2018 6:13 pm
Hopefully it is a sign we will be looking at a more expansive game if we are signing a winger
Post Thu Nov 01, 2018 6:59 pm
GiantJake1988 on Thu Nov 01, 2018 6:59 pm
Woolford confirmed on Radio Leeds he will be playing on the wing too.

As good as confirmed Brough to Wakey and Grix to Giants.

Also said we can expect 1 other new face. Id hope for a aggressive leader type forward. Then I feel we can challenge for silverware next season.

