Posted by scorchingdick on Thu Nov 01, 2018 4:15 pm
scorchingdick
it looks like recruitment has pretty much come to an end (unless we have a couple more signings up our sleeve), with kear saying that chisholm is one of the last pieces of the puzzle, so what does your strongest starting line up look like?
Posted by bulls2487 on Thu Nov 01, 2018 5:15 pm
bulls2487
McNally
Ryan
Webster
Gibson
Hitchcox
Keyes
Chisholm/Lilley
Crossley
Wildie
Green
Garside
Minchella
Wood

Bench
Flanagan
Peltier
Bustin
Farrell

Couldn't decide between Dane and Lilley.

