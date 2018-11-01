WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 25% Price increase - Austerity is over?

25% Price increase - Austerity is over?
Post Thu Nov 01, 2018 10:04 am
Posted by Errol Stock on Thu Nov 01, 2018 10:04 am
Errol Stock
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
What a move.

Years after year with no increase in wages, rising cost of living all round for us mugs at the sharp end.

We bring back loads of fans for the play offs at Â£20 entry then bang another Â£5 on the following season at 22.5% over the rate of inflation.

Ho Ho - very funny - bog off.

Its cheaper to watch a higher standard.

There are many fans who pay on the day due to work commitments, will they accept this?

Its cheaper for me and many others to watch at Batley, Dewsbury, Halifax etc. so I'll be going there and maybe 4 home games.

Stupid, short sighted move - assume its designed to "push" us towards buying a season ticket.

Add to that away fans will think the same and not turn up - cue moaning about the attendance figures.

Did "someone" up there actually believe the Bat when she said "Austerity is over" - my reaction at the time was "******* off" and I have the same reaction to a 25% rise in gate price.
Posted by Nothus on Thu Nov 01, 2018 10:09 am
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Why are people only just realising the pricing structure for 2019? They were announced ages ago?

My season ticket for next year cost me Â£249. A few years ago, when we were in the same division, it cost me Â£280.

It might sound harsh but if you can't afford it then don't go. The board have set the prices and they are what they are. If they've got it wrong then we'll soon find out because we'll probably end up in administration again. Time will tell I suppose.

