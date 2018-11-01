What a move.
Years after year with no increase in wages, rising cost of living all round for us mugs at the sharp end.
We bring back loads of fans for the play offs at Â£20 entry then bang another Â£5 on the following season at 22.5% over the rate of inflation.
Ho Ho - very funny - bog off.
Its cheaper to watch a higher standard.
There are many fans who pay on the day due to work commitments, will they accept this?
Its cheaper for me and many others to watch at Batley, Dewsbury, Halifax etc. so I'll be going there and maybe 4 home games.
Stupid, short sighted move - assume its designed to "push" us towards buying a season ticket.
Add to that away fans will think the same and not turn up - cue moaning about the attendance figures.
Did "someone" up there actually believe the Bat when she said "Austerity is over" - my reaction at the time was "******* off" and I have the same reaction to a 25% rise in gate price.
Years after year with no increase in wages, rising cost of living all round for us mugs at the sharp end.
We bring back loads of fans for the play offs at Â£20 entry then bang another Â£5 on the following season at 22.5% over the rate of inflation.
Ho Ho - very funny - bog off.
Its cheaper to watch a higher standard.
There are many fans who pay on the day due to work commitments, will they accept this?
Its cheaper for me and many others to watch at Batley, Dewsbury, Halifax etc. so I'll be going there and maybe 4 home games.
Stupid, short sighted move - assume its designed to "push" us towards buying a season ticket.
Add to that away fans will think the same and not turn up - cue moaning about the attendance figures.
Did "someone" up there actually believe the Bat when she said "Austerity is over" - my reaction at the time was "******* off" and I have the same reaction to a 25% rise in gate price.