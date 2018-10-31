Hello everyone
If there is a time you donâ€™t want to travel to Perpignan to play the Dragons, it would be the round after youâ€™ve been given a rugby league lesson by the Castleford Tigers and lost your skipper for the rest of the season. The Dragons were on a cloud after beating the Red Devils in Newcastle last weekend and had their eyes on tenth spot, with a possibility of ninth with a big enough win.
The Rhinos took a makeshift side on the longest trip in the domestic game. Jimmy Keinhorst, Brad Dwyer, Adam Cuthbertson and Brett Ferres were all named in the thirteen to replace Watkins, Parcell, Peteru, Ferres and Jones-Buchanan. It was also a very youthful Rhinos bench. The Catalans made just one change to their winning squad with Mikael Goudemand replacing Jason Baitieri on the bench.
