As it says, who never made it that you thought (for whatever reason) that you thought had the potential to?
For me:
Nigel Wright, great rugby brain, he reminded me alot of Tony Myler. Was it an ankle injury that ruined him?
Barrie Mac, just didn't fit in unfortunately. Everyone could see he had ability and would do well.
Danny Sculthorpe - great ball skills, much better than he ever really got to show, having seen him as a young lad, he had the rugby brain and ball skills of a half. He was one of those whose body and running style were ungainly and made look knackered, even before the game kicked off.
Shem Tatupu, big athletic bloke who seemed to have all the physical attributes, he just didn't get the chance to develop and learn rugby league, maybe he just had too much to learn the club found out?
