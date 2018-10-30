WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Fuxtures

2019 Fuxtures
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 9:14 pm
Posted by Hatfield Town Wire on Tue Oct 30, 2018 9:14 pm
Does anyone know when they will be announced ?? Thanks
Re: 2019 Fuxtures
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 10:45 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Oct 30, 2018 10:45 pm
Hatfield Town Wire wrote:
Does anyone know when they will be announced ?? Thanks

They'll not rush until Roosters and Pies sort out what their plans are plus Catalan and Pies Neu Camp fixture is in place.
once a wire always a wire

