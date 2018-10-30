3 months to go until we start our season and I can honestly say that not since 2006 have I been as keen to get started.
Off the park I am expecting that we will attract more fans to games than we managed in 2014 (1,294) and would hope to see it nearer 3,000. 3k in that ground will be pretty intimidating given you can almost touch the players and home advantage is going to be key to survival.
The novelty of a new ground will help in terms of away fan numbers, but we really need to work hard on identifying the ex-pat Wigan/Saints/Leeds fans that live in the smoke but only come for their 1 game a year.....PLEASE COLLECT DATA ON EVERY TICKET SOLD
As soon as the fixtures are released (when is that BTW?), we need to plan for 11 EVENTS.......get local schools involved, contact CAMRA/local Brewers, local Businesses.......really get busy and start to build expectation. I'd get at least one under age side (15's?) going at the club and have trials involving all the schools local to the ground......
For the big 3, I'd make it all ticket with no walk ups permitted and I'd have the West London Chargers or Hammersmith Hoists playing as warm up games as often as possible.....Oh, one last thing. If we still have any data from previous seasons, for gods sake write to everyone......or call them, or email them.......I've had nowt from the club via email on years ('though that might be for a different reason ).......
On the park, it looks like we're building potentially the biggest pack in SL (how many props do we need???) and although I expect us to struggle, I'm going with 10th spot.......let's hope we pick up a centre and sammut signs..........I think we'll finish above Salford and Wakefield who for some reason have signed Brough????? That's like signing the plague IMHO....
