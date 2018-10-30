WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Expectations for 2019

Board index Super League London Broncos Expectations for 2019

Post a reply
Expectations for 2019
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 7:22 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Oct 30, 2018 7:22 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,288
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2157
3 months to go until we start our season and I can honestly say that not since 2006 have I been as keen to get started.

Off the park I am expecting that we will attract more fans to games than we managed in 2014 (1,294) and would hope to see it nearer 3,000. 3k in that ground will be pretty intimidating given you can almost touch the players and home advantage is going to be key to survival.

The novelty of a new ground will help in terms of away fan numbers, but we really need to work hard on identifying the ex-pat Wigan/Saints/Leeds fans that live in the smoke but only come for their 1 game a year.....PLEASE COLLECT DATA ON EVERY TICKET SOLD :PRAY:

As soon as the fixtures are released (when is that BTW?), we need to plan for 11 EVENTS.......get local schools involved, contact CAMRA/local Brewers, local Businesses.......really get busy and start to build expectation. I'd get at least one under age side (15's?) going at the club and have trials involving all the schools local to the ground......

For the big 3, I'd make it all ticket with no walk ups permitted and I'd have the West London Chargers or Hammersmith Hoists playing as warm up games as often as possible.....Oh, one last thing. If we still have any data from previous seasons, for gods sake write to everyone......or call them, or email them.......I've had nowt from the club via email on years ('though that might be for a different reason :PIMP: ).......


On the park, it looks like we're building potentially the biggest pack in SL (how many props do we need???) and although I expect us to struggle, I'm going with 10th spot.......let's hope we pick up a centre and sammut signs..........I think we'll finish above Salford and Wakefield who for some reason have signed Brough????? That's like signing the plague IMHO....
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Expectations for 2019
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 7:39 pm
Posted by brian2 on Tue Oct 30, 2018 7:39 pm
brian2 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,288
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1845
2nd to bottom, anything better than that a bonus. Wakefield have done well the last couple of years, agree about Salford - so fingers crossed
Re: Expectations for 2019
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 7:40 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Tue Oct 30, 2018 7:40 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 24th / 77,288
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5932
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Not getting relegated is my hope not necessarily an expectation.
Mac out!
Re: Expectations for 2019
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:10 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:10 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,288
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2157
brian2 wrote:
2nd to bottom, anything better than that a bonus. Wakefield have done well the last couple of years, agree about Salford - so fingers crossed

Wakey have signed Poison and if they don't start well, he will be toxic in their dressing room.
HKR are a hard one to read as they've unloaded a fair chunk of their squad and I think they've recruited well, but if they don''t gel, I see them making up the bottom 4....
...FC need to win and win early BTW.....
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Expectations for 2019
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:49 pm
Posted by Jossy B on Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:49 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,288
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2268
Location: North London
A lot depends on further recruits imo.
If the rumours re Amor and Morgan are true, then I'd be far more optimistic.
Add a quality half back and loose forward and I'd be very confident of avoiding relegation.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bostwick and 65 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,814,6391,81977,2884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)